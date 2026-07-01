UAlbany weather experts ask New Yorkers to heed heat warnings

As large swaths of the country prepare for sweltering temperatures, weather experts at University at Albany say New York residents should take warnings seriously.

High heat and humidity will create “feels like” temperatures as high as 110 degrees in many parts of New York state through Saturday.

The state’s Weather Risk Communication Center is located at UAlbany. They provide briefings and forecasts to emergency management personnel across New York.

“For example, we may get some severe thunderstorms today that may produce power outages," said Nick Bassill, the center's director.

June Wang is the director of New York State Mesonet. Also located at UAlbany, the early warning weather detection system is comprised of 127 weather stations across the state. She recommends New Yorkers check their local weather stations to stay informed about potential heat-related risks.

“They can find their own backyard weather stations to look at what’s going on in real time," she said, "and then take the National Weather Service warning or state agency’s warning seriously.”