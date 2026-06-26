© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Institute for Advanced Manufacturing receives funding to create a Women in Manufacturing and Technology initiative

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 26, 2026 at 8:20 PM EDT
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones stands outside the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Workforce Development Billy Jones stands outside the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing

Clinton Community College’s Institute for Advanced Manufacturing will receive $50,000 in state funding to launch a Women in Manufacturing and Technology initiative.

The new program will recruit and educate women interested in careers in advanced manufacturing and technology. Advanced technical training, including hands-on experience with mechanical systems, robotics and electrical controls will be combined with classes in management skills and professional development. Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Workforce Development Billy Jones says the new program is a recognition that “there is a disproportionate number of women in the manufacturing and technology sectors here in the North Country. This funding will help bridge that gap while helping our businesses with their severe workforce shortages.”

Assemblyman Michael Cashman helped secure the state funding to develop the curriculum and program components.
Tags
News Institute for Advanced Manufacturingworkforce training
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley