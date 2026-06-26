Institute for Advanced Manufacturing receives funding to create a Women in Manufacturing and Technology initiative

Clinton Community College’s Institute for Advanced Manufacturing will receive $50,000 in state funding to launch a Women in Manufacturing and Technology initiative.

The new program will recruit and educate women interested in careers in advanced manufacturing and technology. Advanced technical training, including hands-on experience with mechanical systems, robotics and electrical controls will be combined with classes in management skills and professional development. Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Workforce Development Billy Jones says the new program is a recognition that “there is a disproportionate number of women in the manufacturing and technology sectors here in the North Country. This funding will help bridge that gap while helping our businesses with their severe workforce shortages.”

Assemblyman Michael Cashman helped secure the state funding to develop the curriculum and program components.

