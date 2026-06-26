Hudson Valley Haitian diaspora leaders 'not surprised' by Supreme Court decision on TPS

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a 6-3 decision to end legal protections for migrants fleeing violence and natural disaster in Haiti and Syria, exposing hundreds of thousands or more people to potential deportation.

The Thursday decision blocks lower court orders and allows the Department of Homeland Security to swiftly end temporary protected status.

WAMC’s Elias Guerra discussed the decision and its possible impact with Renold Julien, the executive director of Konbit Neg Lakay, a community center and advocacy group for Haitian immigrants in Spring Valley, a Rockland County village that is home to one of New York’s largest Haitian communities.

Congressman Mike Lawler, who represents Spring Valley and New York’s 17th Congressional District, said in a statement Thursday he has consistently advocated for extending TPS for Haitian nationals. He said he co-led bipartisan legislation to extend to TPS for Haiti and “repeatedly urged the Administration to maintain these protections.”