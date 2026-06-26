© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Northeast Report
Weekdays, 3:30-4 p.m. & 6-6:30 p.m.Hosted by Lucas Willard."Northeast Report" and "Northeast Report Late" Edition are two half-hour magazines of news and information, aired every weekday from 3:30-4 p.m. just before "All Things Considered," and again from 6-6:30 p.m. just before "Marketplace.""Northeast Report" features award-winning WAMC News reports, commentary, arts news, interviews, the latest weather forecast, and an afternoon business wrap-up.

Hudson Valley Haitian diaspora leaders 'not surprised' by Supreme Court decision on TPS

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Elias Guerra
Published June 26, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT
A painting outside of Konbit Neg Lakay in Spring Valley, New York.
Elias Guerra
/
WAMC
A painting outside of Konbit Neg Lakay in Spring Valley in Rockland County, home to one of New York’s largest Haitian communities.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a 6-3 decision to end legal protections for migrants fleeing violence and natural disaster in Haiti and Syria, exposing hundreds of thousands or more people to potential deportation.

The Thursday decision blocks lower court orders and allows the Department of Homeland Security to swiftly end temporary protected status.

WAMC’s Elias Guerra discussed the decision and its possible impact with Renold Julien, the executive director of Konbit Neg Lakay, a community center and advocacy group for Haitian immigrants in Spring Valley, a Rockland County village that is home to one of New York’s largest Haitian communities.

Congressman Mike Lawler, who represents Spring Valley and New York’s 17th Congressional District, said in a statement Thursday he has consistently advocated for extending TPS for Haitian nationals. He said he co-led bipartisan legislation to extend to TPS for Haiti and “repeatedly urged the Administration to maintain these protections.”
Tags
News haitiTemporary Protected StatusMike LawlerHomeland SecurityTPS
Elias Guerra
Elias Guerra is WAMC’s Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief. Their work focuses on climate and local accountability. Guerra has been published in City & State New York, Prism, and in public media stations across New York. Previously, they've investigated flooding in New York City, NYPD misconduct, and Islamophobia at universities. Elias received their Master's in Journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School at CUNY. You can reach them at eguerra@wamc.org with questions, tips, or feedback.
See stories by Elias Guerra