First mosquito-borne virus in Vermont of the year found

The Vermont Department of Health has detected the first mosquito-borne virus of the 2026 season in Chittenden County.

The Jamestown Canyon virus was found in mosquitos collected in Charlotte, Vermont. Mosquitos also carry the West Nile and Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) viruses. All can cause symptoms that include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash. Serious cases may cause encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.

Public health veterinarian Natalie Kwit expects detections of the viruses to increase: “This is a relatively early detection of a mosquito-borne virus in Vermont compared to recent years, but is not abnormal for this virus.”

The health department is advising people to take steps to protect against mosquito bites.

No mosquito-borne illnesses have yet been reported in people or animals this year.

