Body tasked with finding new Massachusetts flag to meet for first time since 2025

Following coverage of the issue and being questioned by WAMC, the Massachusetts Seal, Flag, and Motto Advisory Commission announced it would hold its first meeting since 2025.

For decades, Indigenous leaders and community activists have called for a refresh to the emblems that represent Massachusetts.

“Massachusetts is the last state still flying a flag of overt white supremacy in America today," said David Detmold, Director of Change The Mass Flag, a grassroots campaign that has been signed onto by a quarter of the municipalities in the commonwealth. "Any child could look at it and say a white hand holding a sword over the head of an Indigenous figure with a Latin motto that boils down essentially to peace under the sword is a terrible symbol. Can't we do better? Can’t we change it?”

The meeting is set for 9 a.m.