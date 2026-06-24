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Body tasked with finding new Massachusetts flag to meet for first time since 2025

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published June 24, 2026 at 2:10 PM EDT
The Massachusetts flag flying over city hall in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The Massachusetts flag flying over city hall in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

After months of silence, an advisory committee exploring a new flag and iconography for Massachusetts will meet Thursday morning.

Following coverage of the issue and being questioned by WAMC, the Massachusetts Seal, Flag, and Motto Advisory Commission announced it would hold its first meeting since 2025.

For decades, Indigenous leaders and community activists have called for a refresh to the emblems that represent Massachusetts.

“Massachusetts is the last state still flying a flag of overt white supremacy in America today," said David Detmold, Director of Change The Mass Flag, a grassroots campaign that has been signed onto by a quarter of the municipalities in the commonwealth. "Any child could look at it and say a white hand holding a sword over the head of an Indigenous figure with a Latin motto that boils down essentially to peace under the sword is a terrible symbol. Can't we do better? Can’t we change it?”

The meeting is set for 9 a.m.
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Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
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