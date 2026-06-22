Corinth father sentenced in death of 3-year-old neglected daughter

The father of a 3-year-old girl who died last February after being chronically neglected received the maximum sentence in Saratoga County Court Monday.

Matthew Dylewski, 34, received the maximum penalty of 16 months to four years in state prison after pleading guilty in March to criminally negligent homicide.

Dylewski’s daughter, Joycelynn Ann Dylewski, and was covered in lice and struggling to breathe when emergency responders brought her to Saratoga Hospital in February 2025. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Saratoga County Sheriff told reporters she died of acute and chronic neglect – investigators say the Dylewski home was filled with flies, that boots were stuck to the floor, and the kitchen sink was clogged with “sludge.”

Authorities called the conditions “deplorable.”

Samantha Dylewski, Joycelynn’s mother, received an identical sentence earlier this month.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Buckley outlined the 3-year-old’s poor health prior to her death.

“The lice infestation lead to anemia. And the anemia took its toll on Joycelynn’s heart, her organs, and took a toll on her 3-and-a-half-year-old body. Joycelynn had not been to the doctor in approximately 10 months. The other children went to the doctor but Joycelynn was not taken. We also know from the investigation and through the presentence investigation that Joycelynn had severe dental decay and needed work done,” said Buckley.

Joycelynn Dylewski also had high levels of the prescription drug Clonodine in her system, which, when prescribed, is used to lower blood pressure.

Prior to receiving his sentence, Matthew Dylweski expressed remorse.

“I totally wish that didn’t happen. I wish it was me that died instead of my daughter,” said Dylewski.

As Saratoga County Judge James Davis delivered the maximum allowable punishment, he said the crime was “certainly deserving of more.

“Your entire job was to keep her safe. She was 3-years-old. And you failed in the most horrific way. She was completely reliant upon you. And you failed as a parent. As you’ve stated, you will have to live with this loss for the rest of your life. This was completely preventable. And it’s unconscionable,” said Davis.

Davis also signed full orders of protection, preventing Dylewski from interacting with his four other children until 2038.