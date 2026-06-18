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MCLA says enrollment is up 20% for incoming class, continuing multi-year trend

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published June 18, 2026 at 12:29 PM EDT
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams says it’s seeing a second straight year of rising enrollment for the fall semester.

The public institution reports that the fall 2026 class could be as many as 246 students - up 20% over the previous year’s 207. The announcement comes on the heels of a successful fundraising campaign this spring. President James Birge – who is preparing to retire this summer after a decade leading MCLA – says the college has full coffers heading into the fall.

“We had a goal of $30 million dollars- We're closing it out at more than $33 million," he told WAMC. "So, we have the resources for scholarships, for new athletic facilities, all those kinds of things.”

The news comes as another Western Massachusetts liberal arts college – Hampshire in Amherst – shutters amid dire financial straits half a century after it was established.
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News massachusetts college of liberal artsJames Birge
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
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