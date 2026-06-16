Vermont Fish and Wildlife seeking volunteer geese wranglers

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking volunteers to help catch geese.

The department is seeking 40 people to help round up Canada Geese at the Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area in Addison on July 1. Volunteers should be prepared to walk long distances to capture geese for biological exams and banding.

The nearly 3,000-acre management area was created in the 1950s to provide a habitat for migratory waterfowl. Data gathered from the annual roundup helps the state assess its Canada geese population.

All birds will be released back into the wild after banding.

