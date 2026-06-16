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Vermont Fish and Wildlife seeking volunteer geese wranglers

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 16, 2026 at 5:10 PM EDT
Rounding up and banding Canada Geese at the Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area in Addison, Vermont
Vermont Fish and Wildlife
Rounding up Canada Geese at the Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area in Addison, Vermont

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking volunteers to help catch geese.

The department is seeking 40 people to help round up Canada Geese at the Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area in Addison on July 1. Volunteers should be prepared to walk long distances to capture geese for biological exams and banding.

The nearly 3,000-acre management area was created in the 1950s to provide a habitat for migratory waterfowl. Data gathered from the annual roundup helps the state assess its Canada geese population.

All birds will be released back into the wild after banding.
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News Vermont Fish and WildlifeDead Creek Wildlife Management AreaCanada Geese
Pat Bradley
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