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All Things Considered

Tick disease researcher receives award to continue studies

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 16, 2026 at 4:05 PM EDT
University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine infectious disease specialist Peter Hyson holds the Emerging Leader Award trophy from the Bay Area Lyme Foundation
Larner College of Medicine
/
University of Vermont
University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine infectious disease specialist Peter Hyson holds the Emerging Leader Award trophy from the Bay Area Lyme Foundation

A University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine researcher has received a grant to advance a study that could create the first treatment for a tick-borne disease.

Dr. Peter Hyson has received the Bay Area Lyme Foundation’s $150,000 Emerging Leader Award to accelerate his research into babesiosis, a blood infection transferred to humans by ticks. Parasites called babesia destroy red blood cells and can lead to flu-or-malaria-like complications including fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, and anemia. Hyson’s research could lead to the first drug created specifically to treat of babesiosis.

The college says about 60% of blacklegged ticks in Vermont carry a tickborne disease.
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News Dr. Peter Hyson Bay Area Lyme Foundationtick-borne diseasesTick-borne diseasebabesiosisLarner College of MedicineUniversity of VermontTicks
Pat Bradley
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