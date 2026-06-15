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Trial technology could improve breast cancer surgery outcomes

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sophia Imbriaco
Published June 15, 2026 at 1:09 PM EDT
The St. Peter's Hospital campus in Albany
Sophia Imbriaco
/
WAMC
The St. Peter's Hospital campus in Albany

St. Peter's Health Partners says new technology could help improve outcomes for breast cancer patients.

The Albany-based hospital system was involved in an international clinical trial that uses MRI imaging and 3D printing to more accurately locate tumors.

According to St. Peter’s, around 20-25% of breast cancer removal surgeries leave some cancer behind and require a follow-up surgery.

The so-called Breast Cancer Locator System demonstrated a 34% decrease in second surgeries compared to conventional methods.

Dr. Sarah Pesek is a breast surgeon at St. Peter’s and Principal Investigator for the trial.

“If you get it the first go around, they can move on to the next step in treatment quicker,” said Pesek.

The Breast Cancer Locator System has not yet been approved for wider use.
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News breast cancerSt. Peter's Health Partners
Sophia Imbriaco
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