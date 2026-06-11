Yonkers student chokes to death at school

A Yonkers sixth-grader was pronounced dead at an area hospital after choking and becoming unresponsive at the Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community School on Wednesday.

Yonkers Public Schools Superintendent Anibal Soler, Jr. said emergency actions could not save the 12-year-old student.

Speaking during a press conference Thursday afternoon, Soler said an adult reacted within seconds and that EMTs arrived in minutes.

Soler said lifesaving techniques, including the Heimlich maneuver and backslaps, were administered, and that life-vacs were present.

Soler did not confirm if the student choked while attempting a “one bite” challenge circulating on social media.

The superintendent said, “12-year-olds are not meant to die.”

An online fundraiser for the student’s family had raised more than $37,000 on Thursday.