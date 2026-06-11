State court denies Kevin Monahan's appeal in Kaylin Gillis murder case

A New York state court has denied an appeal for a man convicted of shooting a young woman in his Washington County driveway.

Kevin Monahan is serving time for shooting 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis in April 2023. Gillis was a passenger in one of the two SUVs and a motorcycle that mistakenly drove down Monahan’s driveway in Hebron while searching for a house party.

Monahan fired twice as the vehicles left his driveway, with one shot killing Gillis.

Monahan’s attorneys had argued the sentence of 26 years to life was unduly harsh. He was 66 when sentenced and will be over 90 by the time he is eligible for parole.

Today’s/Thursday’s decision by the Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court, Third Judicial Department said based on its review of relevant factors, [QUOTE] “including defendant's senseless and unprovoked actions and the devastation caused to the victim's family, as well as defendant's failure to accept responsibility for his violent conduct, we find the imposed sentence was not unduly harsh or severe, and decline to reduce it in the interest of justice.”