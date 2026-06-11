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State court denies Kevin Monahan's appeal in Kaylin Gillis murder case

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published June 11, 2026 at 3:21 PM EDT
Kevin Monahan is sentenced for the 2023 driveway murder of 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis on Friday, March 1, 2024, at Washington County Courthouse in Fort Edward, N.Y. Monahan received a sentence of 26⅓ years to life for the 2023 driveway murder of 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis outside the defendant's rural home in Hebron. (Will Waldron/Albany Times Union, Pool)
Will Waldron/Times Union
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Hearst Newspapers
Kevin Monahan is sentenced for the 2023 driveway murder of 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis on Friday, March 1, 2024, at Washington County Courthouse in Fort Edward, N.Y. Monahan received a sentence of 26⅓ years to life for the 2023 driveway murder of 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis outside the defendant's rural home in Hebron. (Will Waldron/Albany Times Union, Pool)

A New York state court has denied an appeal for a man convicted of shooting a young woman in his Washington County driveway.

Kevin Monahan is serving time for shooting 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis in April 2023. Gillis was a passenger in one of the two SUVs and a motorcycle that mistakenly drove down Monahan’s driveway in Hebron while searching for a house party.

Monahan fired twice as the vehicles left his driveway, with one shot killing Gillis.

Monahan’s attorneys had argued the sentence of 26 years to life was unduly harsh. He was 66 when sentenced and will be over 90 by the time he is eligible for parole.

Today’s/Thursday’s decision by the Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court, Third Judicial Department said based on its review of relevant factors, [QUOTE] “including defendant's senseless and unprovoked actions and the devastation caused to the victim's family, as well as defendant's failure to accept responsibility for his violent conduct, we find the imposed sentence was not unduly harsh or severe, and decline to reduce it in the interest of justice.”
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Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
See stories by Lucas Willard
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