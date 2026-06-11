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Weekdays, 3:30-4 p.m. & 6-6:30 p.m.Hosted by Lucas Willard."Northeast Report" and "Northeast Report Late" Edition are two half-hour magazines of news and information, aired every weekday from 3:30-4 p.m. just before "All Things Considered," and again from 6-6:30 p.m. just before "Marketplace.""Northeast Report" features award-winning WAMC News reports, commentary, arts news, interviews, the latest weather forecast, and an afternoon business wrap-up.

Massachusetts opioid overdose deaths dropping to historic lows – an expert explains what’s working

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published June 11, 2026 at 4:10 PM EDT
A naloxone receptacle in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
A naloxone receptacle in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

New state data shows, for the first time since 2013, annual opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts dropped below 1,000 last year. That peaked in 2022 with almost 2,400 deaths. WAMC spoke with Stephen Murray, executive director of SafeSpot, one of the groups named in the announcement. Murray is also a former Berkshire County paramedic and overdose survivor who’s worked on the frontlines of the overdose crisis in Pittsfield and North Adams.
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News opioid overdoseOpioid Deathsaddiction and recoveryaddiction services
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
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