Massachusetts opioid overdose deaths dropping to historic lows – an expert explains what’s working

New state data shows, for the first time since 2013, annual opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts dropped below 1,000 last year. That peaked in 2022 with almost 2,400 deaths. WAMC spoke with Stephen Murray, executive director of SafeSpot, one of the groups named in the announcement. Murray is also a former Berkshire County paramedic and overdose survivor who’s worked on the frontlines of the overdose crisis in Pittsfield and North Adams.