Report analyzes economic impact of Empire State Trail

Parks & Trails New York released a report Tuesday analyzing the impact of the Empire State Trail on the New York state economy.

Paul Steely White, executive director of the nonprofit advocacy group, said the report provides information on the economic benefit generated by the state’s 750 miles of multi-use trails.

“We are releasing what we think may be the most comprehensive analysis of a trail or a trail network that’s ever been done," he said.

According to Parks & Trails New York, the report took about 10 months to develop.

The report is a collection of data submitted by over 100 volunteers from LaBella Associates who studied focused regions of the trail.

According to the final report, biking and pedestrian trails generate $1.87 billion in economic activity, support 9,700 jobs, and users have contributed more than $200 million in state and local tax revenue.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said New York’s trails, which have been expanded across the state in recent years, are world-class.

“It’s taking so many wonderful volunteers to help maintain it and provide access to everyone here in the state of New York; people come from all over the world to access this wonderful network that we’ve created," Dominguez said.

Parks & Trails New York said it plans to release a new report in September outlining ways to expand the trail network to parts of the state not already connected, like Long Island and the North Country.