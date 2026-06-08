Senator Gillibrand announces funding for Arts Center Lake Placid renovation

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced Monday she has secured $1 million for the Arts Center Lake Placid.

The funds will be used to modernize and expand the Art Center’s 50-year-old annex. The facility, formerly called the Lake Placid Center for the Arts, is in the midst of a $33 million renovation to create a new accessible and sustainable arts and early childhood education complex. Sen. Gillibrand said the funds come from the Agriculture-Rural Development funding bill, and she called the investment critical for the region.

“Because it drives economic growth. It drives job creation. It drives education. And it’s something that really enhances the quality of life for the citizens that live here.”

A grand opening of the new facility is planned for July 2027.

