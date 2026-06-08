NY lawmakers pass bill to rename Patroon Island Bridge in honor of Henry Johnson

Local and state lawmakers gathered in Albany's Henry Johnson Park Friday to declare June 5 as Henry Johnson Day in the city.

State lawmakers in attendance also announced a bill is headed to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk that would rededicate the Patroon Island Bridge to Johnson, an Albany native who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his service during World War I.

The bridge, which is a portion of Interstate 90, spans the Hudson River between the cities of Rensselaer and Albany. State Sen. Pat Fahy, who represents Albany, wanted to co-sponsor the bill to share Johnson’s legacy, particularly after the Trump Administration reverted the name of an Army base in Louisiana from Fort Henry Johnson back to Fort Polk in March 2025.

“Despite those who want to wash away our history, ignore our history, whitewash that history, these folks and many more, keep showing up,” Fahy said.

In response to the fort name change, Fahy and Assemblyman John McDonald reached out to the New York State Department of Transportation to rededicate the local bridge.

“We immediately, at 10 o’clock that night, reached out to DOT, and said, ‘We want to rename the Patroon Island Bridge. If anyone’s dealt with DOT, they don’t always respond right away. The response I got back at 10:15 that night was ‘Thank you for doing this,” said McDonald, who represents Rensselaer.

In addition to the bridge renaming Friday, the city of Albany announced nominations were open for the city’s ninth annual Henry Johnson Award.

Mayor Dorcey Applyrs invited residents to nominate those who have positively impacted the city.

"We ask people to nominate those who have given their time and talent to our city and displayed community leadership in one of four areas: arts and history, education, social justice and volunteerism,” Applyrs said.

The Democrat is also urging young people to take advantage of the call for entries as there are no age restrictions for nominees.

"I think that it is important for our young people, especially in the city of Albany, to know this story, because embedded in that story is how Sgt. Henry Johnson stood in the face of adversity, stood in the face of racism and was so brave,” Applyrs said.

Nominations will be accepted until Aug. 21, and the award will be presented at a celebration of Johnson's life and legacy this fall.