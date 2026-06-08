Belmont Stakes kicks off longest season at Saratoga Race Course

Thousands flocked to Saratoga Race Course Saturday to mark the completion of the Belmont Stakes' three-year stint upstate, and the beginning of the longest season of racing at the Spa in the venue’s long history.

Hugo Gibbons is a local fifth grader who took advantage of the capacity crowd. He was one of many trying to sell food and drinks to trackgoers looking to avoid paying track concession pricing.

“Well, we’ve been doing this, this week, raising money, and we’ve made like $1,000 on Broadway, but here, it’s been raining a little bit so we haven’t made as much money,” said Gibbons.

While the venue opened hours earlier, fans were still pouring through the front gates by noon.

Fans like Bing Cortez, who was adorned head-to-toe in New York Knicks gear. He was downstate Friday to watch his team win Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but said he would never miss a Belmont.

“The crowd, the people, the excitement, the way people act. It doesn’t matter where you come from here, everybody’s the same. Sad faces, happy faces, but you still enjoy the races,” said Cortez.

According to local Jerry Luft’s criteria, it was a great day to end the Triple Crown series.

“[It] Hasn’t really rained yet. [It's] Very sunny. [There's a] Lot of people. [It] Seems like the horses are running well. It’s the last day of the Belmont; you can’t beat it,” said Luft. “Just being in Saratoga period. We complain about the heat, but we just got over a winter. So, this is the best place to be in summertime.”

At one point, Saratoga Springs was just known as “the August place to be,” though over the years that’s changed as the track’s season has expanded.

The Belmont Stakes came this year with an extended racing festival that began Wednesday, totaling five days of extra racing – on Saturday alone, the New York Racing Association reported an all-sources handle of more than $116 million.

The track’s normal season is set to start early, with a July 4th weekend of racing, drawing the total days of racing to a record-setting 51.

Luft says there’s no such thing as too much racing.

“No. Not for Saratoga, not for this venue,” said Luft. “This is getting more popular— the Capital District and Albany is getting so populated from everyone for the ambiance. Saratoga is part of it, but it’s all very small and undiscovered. It’s discovered now, the Adirondacks, Lake George, every little nook and cranny.”

Capital Region native Jeff Armstrong has been coming to bet on the ponies since the 1970s. He was sitting at a picnic table in the venue’s sprawling backyard Saturday.

“Oh, it’s fun. And when I first started, none of this was here. So, we were always inside on the cement and the sun beating down,” said Armstrong. “You couldn’t enjoy a beer; you were doomed. And as soon as the race was over, you had to get in line to make your bet. It’s been pretty consistent. My brother comes up from Woodstock and the two of us plan our summer around losing our money.”

During the regular meet, Armstrong and his brother will attend the track three days out of the week. The extended calendar comes with two off days per week at the track: Monday and Tuesday.

“I don’t know, I guess it’s working. Though I’d much rather see one [dark] day and a compressed season. My wife doesn’t mind that I come here, but she could. And I’m sure there’s a lot of—if you come here three or four days a week, your family might be bummed out,” said Armstrong.

Saratoga Springs native trainer Cherie DeVaux made history on Saturday as her horse Golden Tempo won the marquee race. She became the first female trainer to win two Triple Crown races in a season. In May, she became the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby.

Racing at Saratoga Race Course runs through Labor Day.