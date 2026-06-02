Albany to host 5 World Cup watch parties in June

With the FIFA Men’s World Cup coming to the United States this month, officials in Albany see it as an opportunity to activate their communities with watch parties.

Since opening in Albany in 2009, Wolff’s Biergarten has become a hub for soccer fans.

Bar co-owner Sam Leamy reflected on a huge turnout for the U.S. vs. England game in the 2022 World Cup.

“We had over 1,000 attendees that day and it was a great trial run for this time around. So, just having that experience and knowing how to put it on with the help of all those other agencies has been paramount for us,” Leamy said.

This year, Wolff’s is partnering with the City of Albany and Discover Albany to host World Cup watch parties for three U.S. matches.

Albany’s Jennings Landing on the Hudson River will host fans on June 12, 19 and 25.

Wolff’s will be offering a kids' zone, food vendors, and a big screen for viewing the day's matches.

Capital Region Language Center will provide language services to make the event more accessible and highlight the multicultural soccer fanbase in Albany.

For Mayor Dorcey Applyrs, the World Cup is an opportunity to bring more people into the city, as she seeks to revitalize Albany’s downtown.

“These events activate our public spaces, support local businesses, and create a positive experience. So, for those who say there is nothing to do, clearly there is so much going on and so much excitement,” Applyrs said.

Other watch parties are planned at the former College of Saint Rose campus on June 13 and at the Empire State Plaza on June 20.