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All Things Considered

Burlington signs new hydropower agreements

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 1, 2026 at 5:50 PM EDT
Burlington Electric Department
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Burlington Electric Department

The Burlington Electric Department has signed new agreements to obtain hydroelectric power from Maine.

The city-owned utility has signed contracts with a subsidiary of New England Reliable Hydropower Holdings LLC and Relevate Power for hydroelectric power. A short-term contract through the end of this year will provide “100 % of the energy output and associated renewable energy credits from the Skelton Hydro facility on the Saco River in Maine.”

A second five-year agreement is for 50 % of the output from Skelton Hydro, beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

Burlington Electric General Manager Darren Springer says the agreements reflect the city’s commitment to source 100% of its power from renewable resources.
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News Burlington Electric Departmenthydropower
Pat Bradley
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