Adirondack Park Agency changing its livestream platform

The Adirondack Park Agency is changing its livestream platform for its monthly meeting and those wanting to comment virtually will need to request an access link.

The Adirondack Park Agency board will hold its next monthly meeting on June 11. When it does, it will be changing its livestream from Zoom to Streamyard. Ahead of that change, the agency is advising those who wish to comment virtually that they must contact the APA by email to receive a guest access link with instructions to join and provide comment.

The procedure for in-person comments has not changed.

The agenda for the next meeting includes presentations on the New York State Master Plan for the Aging and battery electric storage systems. The board will also hear a report on a project planned in the Town of Moriah to construct a 107,000-square-foot educational facility.

