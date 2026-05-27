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All Things Considered

Vermont bans paraquat herbicide

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published May 27, 2026 at 6:45 PM EDT
Vermont Statehouse
WAMC
Vermont Statehouse

Vermont’s governor has signed a bill that bans the use of a herbicide linked to Parkinson’s Disease.

The first-in-the-nation law was signed Tuesday by Republican Governor Phil Scott. According to the federal Environmental Protection Agency, paraquat is highly toxic to humans. Vermont’s bill notes that “exposure substantially increases the risk of Parkinson’s Disease...non-Hodgkin lymphoma and childhood leukemia...”

Vermont’s new law, effective November 1, prohibits the use of paraquat with limited exemptions.

The European Union banned the herbicide in 2007.
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News ParaquatHerbicideVermont LegislatureVermont Governor Phil ScottGovernor Phil ScottParkinson's
Pat Bradley
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