Plattsburgh Town Board to hold off site meeting

The Plattsburgh Town Board is holding its regular meeting off-site this week as it tries to improve accessibility, transparency and community engagement.

The Town Board usually holds its meetings at the Town Hall, but it has begun hosting meetings monthly at different sites in the town. The latest off-site meeting is Thursday evening at the Cumberland Head Fire Department. Town Supervisor Chuck Kostyk says it makes it more convenient for many constituents to attend.

“The Town of Plattsburgh is fairly large geographically and has some very unique community areas within the town. And we just think it’s good for us to be just a little more accessible in those different community areas. And sometimes coming to Town Hall can be a little bit intimidating.”

The meeting at the Cumberland Head Fire Station will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Town Board will hold a meeting at the South Plattsburgh Fire Station in June.

