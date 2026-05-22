Citizen review board registers complaint for Albany councilor pulled over by police

Albany’s Community Police Review Board has registered a complaint on behalf of Common Councilman John Williamson in connection with a traffic stop in the city on Monday.

Officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Williamson, with his 16-year-old grandson in the passenger's seat.

In body camera footage released by the department Thursday, Williamson told officers he was a public official and accused them of harassment.

In a Facebook post made Tuesday, Williamson claimed he was the subject of racial profiling and said he believed an officer “had his hand on his gun, as if he intended to shoot my grandson.”

The CPRB says it “acknowledges the seriousness of the allegations” made by Williamson.

In a press conference on Thursday, police Chief Brendan Cox denounced Williamson's accusations and defended the officers involved.

"Our officers aren't Proud Boys. Our officers function in this community as part of this community every single day. And to anybody that called my officers Proud Boys, you know what, I dare them to come in," the chief said. "I welcome them to come in and do a ride-along and see what our officers do every single day — what they give to this community.

"And I tell anybody that calls our officers Proud Boys, they are doing this community a disservice, and they clearly aren't part of this community."

WAMC has reached out to Williamson for comment.

Watch the full Albany police press conference releasing the footage: