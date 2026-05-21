Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint holds tele-town hall

Vermont at-Large Congresswoman Becca Balint held a telephone town hall Wednesday evening with her constituents.

The Democrat said, while she enjoys in-person meetings, the telephone town hall provides an opportunity for more Vermonters to discuss issues. She acknowledged a myriad of concerns she’s been hearing.

“A lot of folks right now are feeling very uncertain. Costs I know are just too high and people tell me that they’re really struggling financially. And I’ve heard from many young people that they’re really anxious about the future.”

Callers from across the state posed questions on issues ranging from Immigration and Customs Enforcement funding to the status of the Epstein files.

