Unlicensed marijuana dispensaries shut down

Law enforcement officials in northern New York say three unlicensed marijuana dispensaries were closed Wednesday following an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The investigation targeted three illegal dispensaries in the Massena area. DEA New York Enforcement Division Special Agent in Charge Farhana Islam said the Operation Weed Out operation also “resulted in the seizure of over 1000 lbs. of marijuana and THC related products, 40 pounds of suspected Methamphetamine, and approximately 20 illegal firearms, including assault style weapons and firearms equipped with extended magazines.”

The Massena dispensaries are Uncle Crandy’s, Vape Bank/All the Smoke Massena - formerly known as 1 Willow Cannabis Co. - and Famous A’s.

