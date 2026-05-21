Election security a concern of constituents during town hall

Election security was among the concerns raised during a telephone town hall Wednesday night with Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint.

The town hall kicked off with an email query expressing concerns about safe and secure midterm elections this fall. Balint, a Democrat, says she has complete confidence in Vermont’s town clerks and Secretary of State’s ability to protect local elections. Nationally, she explained that Democrats have formed a task force to plan for any potential election interference.

“I talked to Joe Morelli, who is a representative from New York who is heading up this task force and he told me the other day that they have run approximately 160 different possible scenarios that this administration could use to meddle with the votes. This task force has been enlisting the help of all the different stakeholders and partners that do work on election security and we are taking this incredibly seriously.”

Balint suggested individuals volunteer as a poll worker or be trained as a non-partisan election observer.

