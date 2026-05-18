Saratoga Springs' Amtrak station on track for ADA upgrades

Saratoga Springs’ train and bus station on the city’s west side is undergoing significant renovations. It’s part of a national push to make Amtrak stations more accessible.

Construction crews at the Amtrak station in Saratoga Springs are busy – the $12.5 million upgrade to the station that is served daily by the Adirondack and Ethan Allen Express is set to be completed by summer 2027.

“So, people come here for history, for culture, for the horseraces, there’s a lot to do here. And especially music because SPAC is just right down Route 50. So, what this is going to allow is have an easier boarding experience for people that come, especially people that have mobility issues,” said Margaret Clark.

Margaret Clark is the regional director of Government Affairs at Amtrak.

The station, which was built in 2004, will receive a 600-foot-long platform that will enable passengers to board trains without having to step up or walk across tracks.

The platform will also be winterized with a snow melt system, and while there won’t be any awning to begin with, Clark says there will be room to add cover over the platform at a later date.

Clark says the project in Saratoga Springs is one of many across the country to bring stations in Amtrak’s system into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“If you allow for your stations to be accessible it encourages people to ride. And train service is the number one choice for the mobility impaired community. It’s not planes, it’s trains,” said Clark.

Across the Amtrak network, 19 stations were upgraded in 2025 and another 50 are set for upgrades to be completed by the end of 2026 fiscal year – a roughly $311 million investment. Amtrak says it hopes to bring all of its stations up to standard by 2029.

Shameka Andrews is the community outreach coordinator for the Self-Advocacy Association of New York State – a nonprofit aimed at empowering individuals with developmental disabilities.

“I think it’s great as a person who utilizes Amtrak regularly for work and for fun. It’s great to see that they’re doing some accessibility upgrades that will benefit everyone that travels. Making things easier for people is definitely a welcomed thing as a person with a disability where travel often comes with many challenges,” said Andrews.

Andrews says with new accessibility additions set to come to stations across the country, it’s important to include the voices of riders with disabilities in those plans.

“One of the most important things to do when places are doing upgrades or thinking about building is reaching out to people who are using it. Talk to them. Make sure that you are talking to people with disabilities, a variety of disabilities, if you are planning to build a station or upgrade a station or building or anything like that,” said Andrews.

Apart from the new platform, the existing station is getting a new audio system and wayfinding signage. The station’s parking lot is also being expanded to better accommodate larger vehicles.

Clark says the improved access to trains will also help traveling families.

“Well, when you think about it, Saratoga has 40,000 visitors that come by train every single year. And of those 40,000, how many of those people are families traveling with their children who are needing of baby carriages and what not and think of much easier it is to not have to lug that up steps to get up on to a train. It makes it a more enjoyable of an experience for families,” said Clark.