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Sullivan County: Thousands to get internet service by end of year

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Elias Guerra
Published May 8, 2026 at 6:00 PM EDT
Internet router and cables
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Internet router and cables

Officials in Sullivan County say internet service in the rural county will soon be moving at warp speed.

Heather Brown, commissioner of planning for Sullivan County, said, during COVID, the lack of high-speed internet was a real strain on workers and students alike.

"We had students that were trying to do remote learning from their cars in the school parking lot," she said. "We had people who were trying to do telehealth that had to leave their homes, even though we were on lockdown, to go find a place that they had access to broadband."

Archtop Fiber, in collaboration with the county, is scheduled to lay over 220 miles of fiber-optic cable serving over 22,000 addresses by New Year's Eve. Brown said she couldn't be prouder of this project.

"It's probably the most meaningful project that I have ever done," she said.
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News broadband internetSullivan Countyrural broadband
Elias Guerra
See stories by Elias Guerra