North Adams man accused of murdering father

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, 48-year-old David L. Boucher was arraigned on one count of murder at Northern Berkshire District Court Tuesday. He’s accused of fatally stabbing his father, 67-year-old David A. Boucher, at 258 Walnut Street. The younger Boucher allegedly confessed to the killing at the North Adams Police Department Monday, and preliminary findings suggest his father was dead for around a week prior to the admission. The ongoing investigation into the killing includes both city and state law enforcement. Boucher is being held without bail at the Berkshire County House of Correction, and his next court appearance is scheduled for June 12.