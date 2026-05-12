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North Adams man accused of murdering father

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 12, 2026 at 1:44 PM EDT
Downtown North Adams, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Downtown North Adams, Massachusetts.

A North Adams, Massachusetts, man has been arraigned on charges that he murdered his father.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, 48-year-old David L. Boucher was arraigned on one count of murder at Northern Berkshire District Court Tuesday. He’s accused of fatally stabbing his father, 67-year-old David A. Boucher, at 258 Walnut Street. The younger Boucher allegedly confessed to the killing at the North Adams Police Department Monday, and preliminary findings suggest his father was dead for around a week prior to the admission. The ongoing investigation into the killing includes both city and state law enforcement. Boucher is being held without bail at the Berkshire County House of Correction, and his next court appearance is scheduled for June 12.
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Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
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