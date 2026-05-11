Mass Audubon buys 850-plus acres in Becket

The property formerly known as the Berkshire Fishing Club abuts October Mountain State Forest – the largest state forest in Massachusetts. Mass Audubon Regional Director for Western Massachusetts Becky Cushing Gop says the land, which includes a 125-acre lake, will eventually be turned into the Palmer Brook Wildlife Sanctuary. Gop says the purchase will bolster statewide biodiversity efforts and fits in with the state’s goal of protecting 30% of Massachusetts by 2030.

“And so the land protection alone is incredibly important," she told WAMC. "This property, this forest, will serve as carbon storage, and so it helps to meet the goals of climate resiliency. And then as a wildlife sanctuary, this property will allow people to connect with nature. We imagine in the future some level of a trail system and other ways that people will be able to visit. We envision education programs and outdoor recreation in various forms.”

The Becket Land Trust, Berkshire Natural Resources Council, state entities, and individual donors supported Mass Audubon in buying the Becket land for $5 million.