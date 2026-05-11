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Mass Audubon buys 850-plus acres in Becket

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 11, 2026 at 9:05 AM EDT
Some of the 850-plus acres secured for conservation by Mass Audubon in Becket, Massachusetts.
Kristin Foresto
/
Mass Audubon
Some of the 850-plus acres secured for conservation by Mass Audubon in Becket, Massachusetts.

After years of negotiations, a conservation nonprofit has acquired over 850 acres in Becket, Massachusetts, to protect in perpetuity.

The property formerly known as the Berkshire Fishing Club abuts October Mountain State Forest – the largest state forest in Massachusetts. Mass Audubon Regional Director for Western Massachusetts Becky Cushing Gop says the land, which includes a 125-acre lake, will eventually be turned into the Palmer Brook Wildlife Sanctuary. Gop says the purchase will bolster statewide biodiversity efforts and fits in with the state’s goal of protecting 30% of Massachusetts by 2030.

“And so the land protection alone is incredibly important," she told WAMC. "This property, this forest, will serve as carbon storage, and so it helps to meet the goals of climate resiliency. And then as a wildlife sanctuary, this property will allow people to connect with nature. We imagine in the future some level of a trail system and other ways that people will be able to visit. We envision education programs and outdoor recreation in various forms.”

The Becket Land Trust, Berkshire Natural Resources Council, state entities, and individual donors supported Mass Audubon in buying the Becket land for $5 million.
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Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
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