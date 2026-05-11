Great Barrington voters will decide on Proposition 2½ Override at polls

The override allows Massachusetts communities to spend more than the tax levy limit traditionally allows. Great Barrington Selectboard Chair Steve Bannon says, despite outcry from some residents over the move raising taxes, the $2 million override is the only way the town can continue to best serve the community.

“We either have to go for an override, we have to take money out of free cash, or we have to cut services," Bannon told WAMC. "And our services are pretty slim right now. We do a good job, but there aren't a lot of services we can cut for $2 million. And cutting free cash is a problem with borrowing and with our finances. So we thought the best option was to go for an override.”

Bannon says the override would raise property taxes by a minimum of $300 to $400 annually if passed. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.