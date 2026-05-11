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Great Barrington voters will decide on tax levy override Tuesday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 11, 2026 at 12:44 PM EDT
Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Voters in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, will decide on a controversial Proposition 2½ Override at the polls Tuesday.

The override allows Massachusetts communities to spend more than the tax levy limit traditionally allows. Great Barrington Selectboard Chair Steve Bannon says, despite outcry from some residents over the move raising taxes, the $2 million override is the only way the town can continue to best serve the community.

“We either have to go for an override, we have to take money out of free cash, or we have to cut services," Bannon told WAMC. "And our services are pretty slim right now. We do a good job, but there aren't a lot of services we can cut for $2 million. And cutting free cash is a problem with borrowing and with our finances. So we thought the best option was to go for an override.”

Bannon says the override would raise property taxes by a minimum of $300 to $400 annually if passed. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
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Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
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