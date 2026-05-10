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All Things Considered

Vermont Congresswoman hosts webinar on employers' rights

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published May 10, 2026 at 4:08 PM EDT
Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint
U.S. House of Representatives
Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint

Vermont’s at-large congresswoman recently co-hosted a training webinar to help employers know their rights when interacting with federal agents.

In February, the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont and Congresswoman Becca Balint, a Democrat, held a webinar to inform people about their Constitutional rights during encounters with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The latest webinar focused on employers’ concerns. ACLU of Vermont Senior Staff Attorney Hillary Rich told attendees that while federal tactics may rapidly change, your rights do not change quickly or easily

“As we have seen in Vermont and nationally, even if you know and exercise your rights perfectly, immigration officers might not honor them. And it is always the best practice to not use force or physically resist even if you know that ICE is in the wrong. The time to challenge that kind of misconduct comes after.”

Congresswoman Balint has posted the full webinar on her You Tube channel.
Tags
News rightsemployee rightsPrivacy Rightsindividual rightscivil rightsconstitutional rightsCongresswoman Becca BalintACLU of VermontU.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement
Pat Bradley
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