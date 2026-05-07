Vermont governor urges support for secure facility for violent offenders

Governor Phil Scott is calling on the Vermont House to pass a measure to site a new facility to house violent offenders that are not fit to stand trial.

Vermont’s Republican governor says a pattern has developed over the years in which courts are often left with no alternative but to release back into the community violent offenders that are incompetent to stand trial. He lamented pushback from those who do not want a secure facility located in their community that could house such offenders.

“Despite most acknowledging the need, there continues to be many in this building opposed to the idea favoring unworkable alternatives which don’t result in safer communities, better outcomes or increased accountability.”

The bill is in the House judiciary committee and was previously passed by the state Senate.

