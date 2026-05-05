Capital Region abortion provider worries mifepristone rulings creating uncertainty

As the Supreme Court prepares to take up the question of mifepristone access, Capital Region health officials are concerned.

In spite of the Court’s temporary stay of a Louisiana Circuit Court ruling, which briefly blocked access to mifepristone via mail and telehealth, Upper Hudson Valley Planned Parenthood CEO Chelly Hegan worries the ongoing legal wrangling has already created uncertainty for people seeking abortion care.

"I think the biggest confusion for patients right now is that the courts are doing everything they can to make it seem as if abortion is no longer accessible," Hegan said.

While last week’s Circuit Court ruling made it harder to access mifepristone, it did not make it illegal. But Hegan sees the ruling as an attempt to foster doubt about the treatment. She says it could have a psychological impact on patients who are already in a delicate emotional and physical state. "It adds this sort of general sense, like, that this isn't safe, and that's really never been the case," Hegan said. "It’s been a safe medication that's been used for well over 25 years, all around the world, with really, really positive results in terms of efficacy and safety."

Regardless of the Supreme Court’s eventual decision in the case, Hegan wants Capital Region residents to know that, for the moment, their abortion options have not changed.