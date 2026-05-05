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Capital Region Abortion Provider Worries Mifepristone Rulings Are Creating Uncertainty

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published May 5, 2026 at 6:01 PM EDT
Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood CEO Chelly Hegan
Andrew Elder
Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood CEO Chelly Hegan

As the Supreme Court prepares to take up the question of mifepristone access, Capital Region health officials are concerned.

In spite of the Court’s temporary stay of a Louisiana Circuit Court ruling, which briefly blocked access to mifepristone via mail and telehealth, Upper Hudson Valley Planned Parenthood CEO Chelly Hegan worries the ongoing legal wrangling has already created uncertainty for people seeking abortion care.

"I think the biggest confusion for patients right now is that the courts are doing everything they can to make it seem as if abortion is no longer accessible," Hegan said.  

While last week’s Circuit Court ruling made it harder to access mifepristone, it did not make it illegal. But Hegan sees the ruling as an attempt to foster doubt about the treatment. She says it could have a psychological impact on patients who are already in a delicate emotional and physical state. "It adds this sort of general sense, like, that this isn't safe, and that's really never been the case," Hegan said. "It’s been a safe medication that's been used for well over 25 years, all around the world, with really, really positive results in terms of efficacy and safety."

Regardless of the Supreme Court’s eventual decision in the case, Hegan wants Capital Region residents to know that, for the moment, their abortion options have not changed.
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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman