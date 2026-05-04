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All Things Considered

Vermont Attorney General seeking re-election

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published May 4, 2026 at 9:45 AM EDT
Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark
Charity for Vermont
Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark

Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark announced her campaign for re-election this morning.

The Democrat announced via email she plans to seek a third two-year term. Citing her accomplishments, she touted lawsuits “against unconstitutional and illegal acts by the federal administration,” working with legislators to expand hate-crimes protection, defending elections and consumer protection issues, including scam awareness.

Clark previously worked as a policy analyst for former Gov. Howard Dean, assistant attorney general and chief of staff to former Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan.

No other candidates have yet announced a campaign for the office.
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News Vermont Attorney General Charity ClarkCharity ClarkVermont Attorney GeneralVermont ElectionsVermont 2026 Elections
Pat Bradley
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