Vermont Attorney General seeking re-election

Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark announced her campaign for re-election this morning.

The Democrat announced via email she plans to seek a third two-year term. Citing her accomplishments, she touted lawsuits “against unconstitutional and illegal acts by the federal administration,” working with legislators to expand hate-crimes protection, defending elections and consumer protection issues, including scam awareness.

Clark previously worked as a policy analyst for former Gov. Howard Dean, assistant attorney general and chief of staff to former Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan.

No other candidates have yet announced a campaign for the office.

