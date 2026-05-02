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All Things Considered

Former day care employee charged with child cruelty

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published May 2, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT
Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations patch
Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations
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Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations patch

An employee who worked at a now-closed child care center in Burlington has been arrested on child cruelty charges.

An investigation into potential physical child abuse at the Frog & Toad Child Care & Learning Center by the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations found probable cause that 29-year-old Gary L. Pasquale III, “willfully assaulted, unlawfully restrained, and ill-treated at least seven 1–2-year-old children under his care... and he neglected children by failing to provide proper care & support.”

Pasquale worked at Frog & Toad Child Care for 11 years and is the son of its director Erin Pasquale. The duo told a detective that they were advised by their lawyer not to speak to investigators.

Pasquale has been charged with 14 counts of child cruelty, among other counts. He is due to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on May 12.
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News Chittenden Unit for Special InvestigationsChild CrueltyGary L. Pasquale IIIFrog & Toad Child Care & Learning Center Erin Pasquale
Pat Bradley
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