Former day care employee charged with child cruelty

An employee who worked at a now-closed child care center in Burlington has been arrested on child cruelty charges.

An investigation into potential physical child abuse at the Frog & Toad Child Care & Learning Center by the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations found probable cause that 29-year-old Gary L. Pasquale III, “willfully assaulted, unlawfully restrained, and ill-treated at least seven 1–2-year-old children under his care... and he neglected children by failing to provide proper care & support.”

Pasquale worked at Frog & Toad Child Care for 11 years and is the son of its director Erin Pasquale. The duo told a detective that they were advised by their lawyer not to speak to investigators.

Pasquale has been charged with 14 counts of child cruelty, among other counts. He is due to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on May 12.

