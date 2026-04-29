Advocates: Saratoga County unhoused need permanent solution as shelter build nears

Construction is set to begin in August on a permanent location for Saratoga County’s Code Blue shelter, but some advocates are worried local officials aren’t doing enough to support unhoused residents.

Shovels are set to go in the ground this summer to begin construction of a 75-bed cold-weather shelter along Ballston Avenue in Saratoga Springs.

The shelter, which will be managed by Shelters of Saratoga, won’t be operational until October 2027, but the project comes after nearly a decade of debate over and relocations of the state-mandated facility.

The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors recently made the final approvals for construction to begin. Democratic Saratoga County city Supervisor Minita Sanghvi says a new, permanent Code Blue location is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done.

“Homelessness is not a crime and we need to be doing more. Saratoga County spends the lowest amount of the entire state of all the counties on health and human services. And we need to be addressing that issue. We need to be doing more for the residents that need help,” said Sanghvi.

Sanghvi’s fellow Saratoga Springs city supervisor, Democrat Sarah Burger, has suggested the county pay the city a $100,000 annual Code Blue hosting fee.

Sanghvi says she’s committed to pursuing a partnership between the county and city to address homelessness.

“Financially Saratoga Springs could not continue this program because, like I’ve said it was not in [the city’s] charter or mandate, it’s the county mandate. So, it’s important that we get the county to provide it’s rightful share and provide the services to the people that need it,” said Sanghvi.

The long-awaited progress on the Code Blue shelter comes as city officials dropped funding for Saratoga Spring’s only 24/7, low-barrier shelter, which houses upwards of 30 individuals year-round.

The shelter, operated by RISE Housing and Support Services, was pitched as a temporary measure until a permanent location could be found. It will now shutter at the end of October.

The Code Blue season only runs from November to April, and only applies to nights when temperatures fall below freezing with windchill. RISE Executive Director Sybil Newell says many of her residents may be without housing next year.

“What was happening at the parking garage in 2023 kind of speaks for itself. We had upwards of 20 people living in inhumane conditions in the parking garage and as soon as the low-barrier shelter was opened that was no longer the case,” said Newell.

Republican Mayor John Safford says he’s confident encampments won’t return to the city’s downtown after the closure of RISE’s shelter.

“I don’t see it, don’t see it. You know we’re doing things right, we’re doing things with the right kind of balance. I think you’re going to see that it will continue to get better,” said Safford.

Newell says it’s wishful thinking to assume the city doesn’t need a low-barrier shelter.

“In 2023, there was a homelessness task force that was appointed by the city council at the time and it was charged with determining whether or not there was a need for a year-round, low-barrier shelter in Saratoga Springs. And that task force was comprised of business owners, advocates for the community, professionals in our industry and unhoused individuals as well. And they decided in no uncertain terms there definitely was a need for that shelter,” said Newell.

Newell has said she’s interested in leasing the new Ballston Avenue shelter, which is just steps from RISE’s headquarters, during Code Blue’s off-season in order to provide services year-round.

Shelters of Saratoga’s Executive Director Stephanie Romeo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A public input session on the new Code Blue shelter will be held May 20th.