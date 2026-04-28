Saratoga Springs county supervisor pleads guilty to DWAI

In Saratoga Springs City Court Tuesday, a county supervisor entered a guilty plea to a non-criminal offense after being charged with driving while intoxicated in January.

Sarah Burger is one of two city representatives on the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors – Burger and Minita Sanghvi, both Democrats, were elected to their positions in November.

On Jan. 11, just days after being sworn into her new roll at the county, Burger was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated after being pulled over in Saratoga Spa State Park. Police report she had a blood alcohol level of .13%. Burger was also ticketed for speeding — she was allegedly going 41 mph in a 25 mph zone.

In her new role as city supervisor, Burger sits on the county’s public safety committee. Saratoga County District Attorney Brett Eby recused his office from prosecuting the case, referring it to the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office – the Saratoga County Public Safety Committee controls the budget for Eby’s office.

The chair of the public safety committee, Milton Supervisor Scott Ostrander did not respond to WAMC’s request for comment.

So what happened in court this morning?

Burger pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired, a non-criminal traffic ticket.

This is the second time in 10 years Burger entered such a plea – she has a previous conviction while serving as city attorney in 2016.

At today’s hearing City Court Judge Jeffrey Wait suspended Burger’s drivers license for 90 days, ordered her to appear before a victim-impact panel and attend an impaired drivers program.

Where does this leave Burger’s role with the city and county?

Burger did not speak with press following the morning’s proceedings, and she has not indicated in any way that this will affect her elected role.

In a written statement, Burger said, “Public service is built on trust, and I remain dedicated to continuing to serve as Saratoga Springs County Supervisor with integrity and focus and will continue doing the work the people elected me to do.”

Saratoga Springs Democratic Committee Chair and former city Mayor Ron Kim did not respond to WAMC’s requests for comment.

Dillon Moran, who previously served as the city’s Accounts commissioner, sits on the city’s Democratic Committee. He raised doubts over Burger’s ability to effectively represent the city at the county level.

“She has two alcohol-related issues now within 10 years. My understanding is that that's a felony. Yet, somehow, this individual is being given some sort of special treatment. Having buried as many people as I have because of DWI there is no special treatment associated with these types of offenses. And someone who says they're a part of the public safety community turns around and does something like this? There is only one response, and I have said this to her face, apologize, resign, and seek the treatment you need before you kill somebody,” said Moran.