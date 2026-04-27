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All Things Considered

Rabies bait drop planned in Vermont

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 27, 2026 at 6:35 PM EDT
Rabies vaccine bait
Vermont Department of Health
Rabies vaccine bait

Vermont officials are planning a rabies vaccine bait drop beginning Saturday.

The Vermont Department of Health says there has been a significant increase in rabies among wild animals. In both 2024 and 2025, 66 rabid animals were reported - more than double the previous annual average. So far this year, 16 cases have been reported, mostly in Orleans County, but also some in northern counties.

Over the month of May, a vaccine designed to attract raccoons and skunks will be distributed across 10 counties by airplane in rural areas, helicopter in suburban areas, and by hand in residential areas.

This is the fourth year the state has added a spring effort to the annual August Rabies Bait Drop Project.
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Pat Bradley
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