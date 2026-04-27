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All Things Considered

Portion of Adirondack Northway to close briefly Tuesday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 27, 2026 at 5:15 PM EDT
Interstate 87 Exit 28 sign
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Interstate 87 Exit 28 sign

The New York State Department of Transportation plans to close a part of Interstate 87 northbound for about an hour-and-a-half Tuesday morning.

The northbound lanes from Exit 28 at Schroon Lake and Ticonderoga to Exit 29 at Newcomb and North Hudson will be closed from about 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The agency says the closure is to facilitate a New York State Police crash investigation.

A signed detour on Route 9 will be posted and motorists are advised to plan extra time if traveling along that route.

The timing of the closure is weather dependent and could change based on conditions.
Tags
News Road ClosureI-87Interstate 87Department of TransportationNew York State Department of Transportation
Pat Bradley
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