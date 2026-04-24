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Former CDTA head Carm Basile dies

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Published April 24, 2026 at 10:59 AM EDT
Chief Executive Officer Carm Basile : the State of CDTA 2024
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
Then-Chief Executive Officer Carm Basile: the State of CDTA 2024

Carm Basile, the former CEO of the Capital District Transportation Authority, died Thursday.

CDTA Board of Directors Chairman Jayme Lahut told the Albany Times Union that Basile died from medical complications following a recent surgery.

Basile, 69, stepped down from the helm of the regional transportation agency at the end of 2024 — ending a career that spanned more than four decades.

He began his tenure at CDTA as a transportation planner in 1981 and eventually reached the role of CEO in 2009.

Basile was involved with many regional organizations, including the board of the United Way of the Greater Capital Region.

In a statement, United Way CEO Peter Gannon called Basile’s passing heartbreaking, adding “Carm embodied the very best of our community, both through his professional achievements and in the relationships he developed throughout his life.”
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Aaron Shellow-Lavine
See stories by Aaron Shellow-Lavine