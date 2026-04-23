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All Things Considered

Significant decline in Vermont's federal workforce

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 23, 2026 at 6:45 PM EDT

A report issued by the Public Assets Institute says the federal workforce in Vermont has “plummeted” since 2024.

The Public Assets Institute provides data and analysis of Vermont’s economy. In a paper released Thursday it found the federal workforce in the state decreased by over 600 workers, or 11%, between September 2024 and February 2026. The federal workforce in Vermont is at its lowest in at least a decade. The institute found “a mix of mass layoffs, incentivized retirements, and resignations under the pressures of the second Trump administration...” led to the employee losses.

The analysis does not include U.S. Postal Service personnel.
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News Public Assets InstituteFederal Workforce
Pat Bradley
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