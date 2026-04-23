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Bard student 'safely home' after being released from ICE custody

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Maryam Ahmad
Published April 23, 2026 at 6:28 AM EDT
A Bard College sign surrounded by flowers.
Karl Rabe/Karl Rabe
/
Karl Rabe
Bard College campus on April 26, 2021, in Annandale-in-Hudson, NY.

A Bard College student has been released after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and held for six months, according to a message from the college's president.

Ali Sajad Faqirzada was detained by ICE in New Jersey when he appeared on Oct. 14 for a credible fear interview as part of his asylum application process.

In a public announcement, Bard College President Leon Botstein said Faqirzada was released several weeks ago, but the announcement was delayed out of respect for his privacy.

Botstein said he had spoken to Faqirzada and that he is "looking forward to resuming his studies shortly."

The announcement says Faqirzada is "safely home with his family in Ulster County."

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Maryam Ahmad
Maryam Ahmad is a journalist based in Cohoes. She graduated from Wellesley College with a degree in Political Science in 2024, and graduated from Shaker High School in 2020. Maryam writes about pop culture and politics, and has been published in outlets including The Polis Project, Nerdist, and JoySauce.
See stories by Maryam Ahmad