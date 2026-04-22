Lake Placid students experience hands-on learning through historic building move

Students will watch as an historic building is moved this week in Lake Placid.

On Thursday, a 45-ton building will be moved 200 feet across the North Country School and Camp Treetops campus. Students in grades 4 thru 9 have been observing the months-long planning and preparation process as a hands-on learning project.

School Executive Director Todd Ormiston says the students “...aren’t just hearing about physics, engineering, or environmental decision-making — they’re seeing it unfold in real time and learning from it in a once-in-a-lifetime way.”

