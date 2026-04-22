Albany County's Hutton on soccer career, women's sports' growth

Albany County native Claire Hutton has launched into soccer stardom over the last three years. Last week, at 20 years old, she became the youngest player to captain the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in 25 years.

A graduate of Bethlehem Central High School, Hutton turned pro in 2023, just weeks before her 18th birthday. After two seasons playing for the Kansas City Current in the National Women's Soccer League, she signed earlier this year with Bay Football Club, based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

She has played 18 matches for the U.S. national team since February 2024 and has quickly garnered praise from manager Emma Hayes and veteran stars, including captain Lindsey Heaps.

WAMC’s Andrew Pugliese caught up with Hutton to reflect on the growth of women’s sports and look ahead to her potential participation in the 2027 Women’s World Cup. But they began by discussing her recent milestone.

The full transcript of the interview can be read below:

WAMC: You're back in the Bay now, but you served as the team captain for a [U.S. Women's National Soccer Team] match this past week against Japan. You had served for part of a match against Paraguay back in January, but first time leading the team on the field to start. What was the experience like getting to lead the team out of the tunnel and taking those moments and after kickoff?

Claire Hutton: Yeah, I mean, I've talked to a few people about it, and I think the biggest way to describe it is it was something I've always dreamed of. And when you're in those moments of things that you just dream of as a child and dream of as you're growing up - when you go to the fields by yourself and you're kicking the ball against the wall, hoping one day I can be national team captain - for it to actually happen, especially at 20 years old, has been incredible, insane, surreal, all those words that you can think of, and just, I'm so grateful for the opportunity. I think it's incredible. It's not something that I could have imagined to happen this early in my career. But I think, honestly, like, the moment was so special. But I think what was the most special about it was the support I had around me. I know there was a little viral video that went around with [U.S. captain] Lindsey [Heaps] giving me the armband, and I think for me, that was the best part of the night. I don't even think walking out into the field topped that, because it was such a special moment for me to have with someone that I've looked up to my whole life, who's become like a sister to me, and just sharing that kind of like it was just special. I don't really know how to explain it.

WAMC: Absolutely, and you mentioned Lindsey, and she's been so supportive of you. Emma [Hayes], your manager for the U.S. team has spoken so highly of you since she first called you in last year. When were you chosen to step into this leadership core and how were you told that initially that this captaining would be a possibility in some of these matches? What was that like for you? And how do they go about sharing that news with you?

CH: Yeah, honestly, I think it goes back to last July. I would say that's kind of where it started. At every camp, you have an individual meeting with the coaches. It's like, either the day you arrive, the second day you'll have a sit down. There's like three little chairs, the two coaches and you, and you just kind of powwow. Half of it's kind of just to catch up. Half of it's about what the camp looks like, what they want you to work on. So last July, I had this, and this was the first camp that there were no European-based players. So it was just NWSL [National Women's Soccer League], because the European-based players were getting off of their season going into preseason. So it was like their only break. And in my meeting there, Emma basically started it as: this is a camp we want you to start working on your leadership. And it was really cool for me, because I do think that's something that I take a lot of pride in, and trying to be someone that can help bring the team together. And that kind of like set a little fire off in me, of like, let's see where I can take this. I started reading up on it, watching shows, movies, and just kind of seeing how different captains led. And then in January, I got the opportunity to wear the arm band. It was another camp where there were no European-based players, so a lot of the more experienced players weren't there. Trinity [Rodman] started the game wearing it. She went off around, I think, like the 60th minute maybe, and I got the arm band, so same thing. That was amazing. And then this camp, I didn't expect much going into it, and I was really just coming to represent the country, be with the girls, all of that. And sitting down in that individual meeting at the beginning, I had to talk with Emma, and she said, the plan is that you will start the second game, and you will wear the captain's arm band, and as soon as you said it, my heart dropped, and I almost just had that fiery feeling. My cheeks felt so red, I like I just couldn't wait to call my parents and tell them about this opportunity. So, yeah, it just kind of came about that way. But I feel like Emma is so calculated and how she wants to build up people and players the team. And when I look at it, and seeing how she's talked to me prepared me and has wanted me to step into this role, she's tracked it back for months and has done little droppings to show that, as I'm gaining experience, I'm also building myself as a person, not just a player. And I think that is one of the coolest parts of being within the national team and being in this pool of players, is that I'm really growing as an all-around person, not just someone that goes onto a field and kicks the ball around.

WAMC: And you know, that is the you know, beginning of it all is kicking the ball around. I know that I remember a lot of my colleagues in the local media around here writing about you as you were coming through high school, and you know, you've blazed such a trail when you were growing up here, playing, you know, at such a high level from such a young age, and getting called into youth camps. When you think about where you started in your youth career, up through high school, until you have reached this point. What would you think you would say to yourself back then? And could you even imagine how quickly this would happen?

CH: No, in short, no. I do think, though, like for me growing up, I was always looking for the next opportunity, the next step, and it is cool now, just to kind of sit down and reflect on my years that I was in 518, I was in New York, and how fast I did have to grow up when I was there as well, just starting off playing for a boys team, quickly moving to Alleycats the local town or the local team, and then seventh grade came. I was playing for the varsity team. I was traveling down in New York City to play. And every year I'd kind of go out and set what I wanted to do and try to find the different ways of how I could get there. So I think, for me, I've always wanted the next thing. So I've always been pushing, searching, trying to find better myself, better the people around me. So no, I did not think this would be the case at this point in my life, but I also want more. And I think for me, that's kind of one of the things that fuels me is that I never feel done and never feel satisfied with what has been done. And don't get me wrong, like it is amazing to see how I've gone on this journey, but there's a lot more that I want to do and more people that I want to affect, and I just think it's cool that there are these opportunities? Because you talk to players who were in the same position years ago, even 10 years ago, which isn't that long ago, and they didn't have these opportunities. So I'm also just grateful for the pioneers of the sport who have given us the chance to and given me the chance to be where I am today.

WAMC: Well, you're certainly in the perfect environment to never be satisfied, that's for sure. And you brought talk about those pioneers. I know in the past, you've previously shouted out [Shenendehowa] legend, Betsy Drambour, as someone who is a big part of your journey and continues to be someone that you bounce off of. She played for the U.S. back in the 80s. How are you giving back to this next generation of Capital Region girls getting calls into youth national camps and pro ID camps? Because already there are some girls in this area who are getting those looks just like you did not too long ago. So how do you pour back into them?

CH: Yeah, I mean, just to start on Betsy, me and Betsy talk at least two, three times a week. She's one of the most inspirational people in my life, and honestly, is like the rock in my life. And I think I take a lot from what I've learned from her and tried to return that she's one of the most wholehearted people. She has the biggest heart you will ever meet. And I think what I've learned from her is that it's never about you. It's always about the bigger the community, the person next to you. You don't know what people are going through. So, that's something, whenever I'm home, I try to visit my local town team. I've been to Bethlehem Soccer Club before. I've been back to the Alleycats. A few of the girls from the Alleycats are the ones who have been called into national identification camp, so I'll stay in touch with them, check in every now and then, see how they're doing, and when I'm back, I just try to make sure all the girls know that I am a resource and that if they do need anything, they do need to talk, they want to pick my brain, I'm always there. They can reach out, because I didn't necessarily have that growing up. Betsy was the closest thing, because she did represent the national team. She is just a freaking legend. But I think just to have somebody who - I'm not that far in age to some of those girls going up through those youth systems, so if I can be someone that can offer a helping hand and lead them in that way, I would love to do that. So I try to make myself accessible to it.

WAMC: Awesome. And you talked a little bit a little while ago about always that next challenge. Obviously, this move to Bay this year [was] your first move as a professional after spending your first two years in Kansas City. What was it about this moment that made this feel like the right move for you? And how are you settling in these first few months out in the Bay?

CH: Yeah, kind of like what I talked about is the people, I think, was the driving factor of it. I talked about the pioneers of the sport. You have. We have the Founding Four. We have ... Julie Foudy, and just some amazing women who want to pave the way and continue paving the way for women's soccer. And, as I was going through the process trying to figure out where I was going to go, and I talked to the owner of the team, I talked to Emma, I talked to player [sic], it felt like somewhere I was going to continue being able to grow person wise, player wise. It's just the city's amazing. I think that's a big thing too. Like, shout out to the fans in San Jose. They always show up, show out, whether it's our games, whether it's a Quakes game. I haven't yet gone to any other sports games, but I've heard that they're unreal. So I think that there's just a lot to this city that's attractive, and a lot to this market that are going to bring people in and players in, and it's something that I wanted to be a part of, because of the good intentions behind it and the culture that's being created here.

WAMC: Absolutely. And you talk about a great environment, makes me think about some of the news that came out this afternoon, that Columbus will be the 18th team coming into the league. You guys just played in Columbus, I think in March [U.S] camp. [It's] always [a] great turnout when you, when the team, goes there. So for you, what does this continued expansion mean in your first few years? And can you speak a little bit about just how exciting some of these new cities are that [are] coming in, because when the national team comes, they already feel so excited about the group.

CH: I think Ohio is a great place, especially Columbus. When we played there, I think it was a sold-out stadium. The Midwest is special. I was in Kansas City for the past two years, and I really got a taste of the Midwest. It's super special just to see that you have a city behind you that is willing to support, and when we played there with the national team, they were supporting women's soccer. I saw actually a post the other day saying that women's sports - the revenue in the next few years - is predicted to be like some crazy billion dollar revenue, and just to know that it's growing that much, and that people are willing to support it and back us as we're going through this journey, is incredible, and I'm grateful to be here on this earth at this time of my life, because, again, it's the opportunity that is coming about now. So I'm excited for Ohio. I'm excited for Columbus. I'm excited for the people living there, the ones who love women's soccer, the ones that don't know much about it. I think that they're going to learn a ton, and they're going to enjoy it, and it just continues to promote this league and the people who started it and want to keep it growing.

WAMC: And just finally, I don't want to inject myself too much into this, but it's just so infectious to see the growth. But that's as a fan, you coming into the [National Women's Soccer] League. I think to some extent, when you were coming in was, I think some of the boom we're seeing you talk about, you know, the revenue, I mean the sale numbers of how much people are paying to bring teams into the League, there's so much increase. And I feel like that was just kind of popping off when you were coming in. Being in the moment, being a part of this league, and women's sports as a movement in general, right now, as a player, what has that been like for you? And why do you think that right now just seems to be the moment when - to steal from [media platform] Togethxr - everyone's watching women's sports?

CH: Yeah, honestly, I don't know the why behind it, but actually it could be just a visibility. I think right now there's a lot of visibility for women's sports, and I think social media plays a huge part in that, and I think it can be used very well, and it can be a power tool. And I think also just people are realizing how cool women are. I mean, it's like, it's pretty amazing. I don't know why there was ever any doubt within that, but people are actually being able to understand that we're capable and that we're not mini men, we're our own people. We're our own genetics, we have our own biology, and that we can do some pretty cool things. And the fact that people are looking at that as seeing it as entertainment, and now that these different markets, whether it be Ohio - Columbus, coming in - [or] Bay FC, you come to a game. It's an experience for the fans, and it's this all-around idea that you're coming for a show. You're coming to be entertained, and you have these people you're supporting, and I think also too a lot of the teams are making it, so we're a little bit accessible. So, hopefully fans can get to know us a bit more, whether it be through social media, whether it be through interactions after the game. We try to make ourselves accessible to the fans so we can feel like we have a bit of a relationship. I mean, seeing the same faces at the games afterwards, and knowing that people are going out of their way and spending time to come see us and support us is so cool for us, and we wouldn't be able to be doing what we were doing without them, and it wouldn't be bringing the same hype. There's no home-field advantage without your fans. So it's all that just piled on top of it, and that, like we appreciate the people who support it just as much as I hope they appreciate us doing the work and the heavy lifting. So I think it's just a pretty mutual thing, and it's exciting. I'm just so happy that I am fortunate enough to be here at this time and being surrounded by such amazing people, and then to like - as I talked about - the generation moving out, they're players that you'll never forget because they're players that set the standard. They're players that people will know their names forever, because they're just complete icons. Like you have Lindsey, you have Megan Rapinoe, you have Kristen Press, Tobin Heath, all these different players that you know the names, and you know that they were great soccer players, but the coolest part is they're great people as well, and that they are creating things afterwards also to promote the visibility of it. You have like Kristin Press and Tobin Heath's brand, the RE-INC, Reimagine, like it's amazing. They're bringing attention to women's football. They're bringing attention just to women and it's super empowering. And I think people are really jumping on board and understanding that we're pretty cool.

WAMC: Absolutely. I think anyone that's seen a Claire Hutton turn on the ball away from a defender or a through ball is pretty impressed, so for sure. And I guess you bring up those names, and I know I said finally, but one more question. You know, those names are known because of, you know, the legendary runs at World Cups. And you know, I know we still have a little over a year. I think we have five more [international] windows that you guys can get called in before Emma picks the team. But for you, you came into camp just after the 2024 Olympics, so the first chance at a world tournament is coming up next summer in Brazil at the World Cup. I'm sure you've already started reflecting a little bit on, you know, the possibility of that. It's a high pressure situation, for sure, but how excited are you to have the chance to not only pull on the [U.S.] crest, but also pull it on at a tournament like that?

CH: Yeah, I mean, I just got chills as you're talking about it, because I don't honestly think I sit there and reflect on it as much as I probably should or can. I'm a very like, what's right, like, what's next, type of person, and I think that's another reason why I have gotten to where I am at this point. But now, thinking about it like I said, it brings me chills. It's something you dream of. It's something that millions of girls dream of, and that, if I'm able to share that with my community back home and you guys who are supporting back and around Bethlehem, New York, it's so special to me. I honestly don't know what I'm going to feel like if it does happen, and hopefully it does. It's just incredible. It's it would be a dream come true, and something that I don't know. It just would be everything to me.

WAMC: If I can just ask that we just have no more games like the U20s against Germany.

CH: Yup

WAMC: That stress that night was, for me watching, was bad enough, let alone being there. The comeback was incredible, the penalties, but little bit smoother would be nice.

CH: Yes, yes, let's hope. Knock on some wood.

WAMC: Yes, knock on some wood Absolutely. Well, thank you so much for taking the time. Claire, I really appreciate it.

CH: Thank you. I appreciate you.