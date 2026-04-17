Plattsburgh Town Hall will be closed Tuesday

The Town of Plattsburgh will temporarily close Town Hall offices on Tuesday.

Plattsburgh Town Hall will close Tuesday for all-staff safety and security protocol training. Offices that will be unavailable include the town clerk, codes and zoning and the receiver of taxes.

While the administrative offices will be closed, all scheduled court dates will proceed as usual in the Town Court. The Planning Board meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. will also occur as scheduled.

All offices will reopen for regular business hours on Wednesday.

