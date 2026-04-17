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Cohoes, Coeymans cop arrested on child pornography charges

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Maryam Ahmad
Published April 17, 2026 at 11:28 AM EDT
A City of Cohoes police car
File photo
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WAMC
A City of Cohoes police car

A police officer with two Albany County agencies has been accused of possessing and promoting child pornography.

Michael Patterson, an officer with both the Cohoes and Coeymans police departments, was arrested Thursday after New York State Police searched his Colonie home.

In a joint statement, Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler and Police Chief Todd Waldin said Patterson was suspended without pay and will be fired.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court, then remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility.
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Maryam Ahmad
Maryam Ahmad is a journalist based in Cohoes. She graduated from Wellesley College with a degree in Political Science in 2024, and graduated from Shaker High School in 2020. Maryam writes about pop culture and politics, and has been published in outlets including The Polis Project, Nerdist, and JoySauce.
See stories by Maryam Ahmad