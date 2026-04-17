Albany County cop arrested on child pornography charges

A police officer with two Albany County agencies has been accused of possessing and promoting child pornography.

Michael Patterson, an officer with both the Cohoes and Coeymans police departments, was arrested Thursday after New York State Police searched his Colonie home.

In a joint statement, Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler and Police Chief Todd Waldin said Patterson was suspended without pay and will be fired.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court, then remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility.